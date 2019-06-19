13th International Symposium on the Epidemiology and Control of Biological, Chemical and Physical Hazards in the Pork Chain

Sehr geehrte Damen und Herren, sehr geehrte KollegInnen,

vom 26. bis 29. August 2019 findet das 13th International Symposium on the Epidemiology and Control of Biological, Chemical and Physical Hazards in the Pork Chain unter der wissenschaftlichen Leitung von Prof. Diana Meemken, Dr. Nina Langkabel und Prof. Thomas Blaha in Berlin statt. Es werden ca. 300 interessierte Viterinär- und Humanmediziner, Wissenschaftler und Nachwuchswissenschaftler aus folgenden Bereichen erwartet: One Health concept, focussing on the potential risks to human health due to pork, antimicrobial resistance, recent pig health challenges, animal welfare aspects, innovative management practices and new inspection procedures along the pork production chain.

Datum: 26.-29. August 2019

Veranstaltungsort: Langenbeck-Virchow-Haus, Berlin

Konferenzpräsidenten: Prof. Diana Meemken, Dr. Nina Langkabel, Prof. Thomas Blaha

Veranstalter & Konferenzorganisation: MCI Deutschland GmbH - MCI Germany – Berlin, Markgrafenstr. 56, 10117 Berlin, Germany

weiteres unter www.safepork-conference.com

